Coyote Medicine

Popular Cartridges Excel At “Ironing Out” These Vexatious Varmints

A very practical reason for hunting coyotes is for the pelts. Coyote fur is great for trim on winter clothing, or for complete items of cold weather wear—warm, soft, and beautiful. Demand ebbs and flows, with international markets a big factor. Currently prices are down but even so pelts can bring $45 to $80, maybe over $100 for a really nice one.



Preferably you should shoot coyotes in winter when the fur is at its best. Preparing the pelts takes more time and patience than I want to provide, so I take any coyotes I shoot to an acquaintance who takes care of it.



Cartridge and rifle choices depend on hunting method. A mature male coyote will weigh around 35 pounds. With their long winter fur they look a lot larger than they actually are. Occasionally I’ve come across coyotes which have lost much of their fur to mange, and have always been struck by how small the body appears.



Back in the ’70s several friends were really into shooting coyotes for the fur, and making pretty good money at it. Avoiding exit holes and the resulting drop in value was a big deal. Their preferred solution was to use light-for-caliber bullets, wind them up as fast as they could, and hope the bullet would disintegrate in the body without exiting.