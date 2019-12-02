Model 1894

Although the Model 1894 is rightly touted as America’s first smokeless powder sporting rifle, it was first introduced for two blackpowder lead-bullet cartridges, the .32-40 and .38-55. The reason was Winchester had some difficulty in developing the nickel-steel barrel needed for jacketed bullets. The steel normally used for their barrels would wear quickly from copper-alloy jacket friction. The actual first smokeless/jacketed bullet cartridge offered in ’94 was .25-35 WCF in 1895. The .30 WCF, coming along a few months later, was called .30-30 by Marlin and this name stuck. Then in 1902, Winchester did an odd thing — they simply necked up the .30-30 case to take 0.321" jacketed bullets and called it .32 Winchester Special. Performance between the .30 and .32 rounds was identical for practical purposes.



To say the Winchester Model 1894 was a hot selling item is a vast understatement. With the population of the United States being but a fraction of today’s, Winchester sold the first million ’94s by 1927. Serial number 1,000,000 was presented to President Calvin Coolidge. Despite interrupted production for several years during World War II, serial number 2,000,000 was presented to President Dwight D. Eisenhower in the 1950s.



Although a huge array of special order features could be added during the first quarter of the Model 1894’s production, two versions were most popular. Standard rifles had 26" round barrels while octagon-shaped ones cost extra. Their two-piece stocks were walnut and standard buttstocks were a straight grip with crescent steel buttplate. Forearms had a steel nose cap. Magazine capacity for all five chamberings was nine rounds and weight was a mere 7 1/2 lbs.



The other top-selling Model 1894 was the saddle ring carbine, primarily intended for horsemen. Those had 20" lightweight round barrels, a unique slightly curved but wider buttplate on the straight grip stock and magazine capacity of seven rounds. Whereas standard rifles had steel nose caps securing wood to barrel, standard saddle ring carbines had two steel bands holding things together. My saddle ring carbine weighs only 6 1/4 lbs. A military musket version of the Model 1894 was also offered but they are extremely rare — I’ve never seen one. All the above standard ’94s had blued metal.



Winchester designed the Model 1894 with the idea of smokeless powder ammunition. It has a completely different bolt locking system than earlier Winchester Model ’86s and ’92s. Instead of twin locking lugs at the bolt’s rear, there is a single lug with a hole in the center for striking the firing pin.