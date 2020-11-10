Another Whim

Well, I made another impulse buy a few days ago. By chance while idly looking up survival rifles online I’d come across some reviews of the Chiappa Little Badger rimfire rifle. Oddly enough there were few middle of the road comments. Reviewers either loved it or hated it. I noticed the haters for the most part had never owned or even fired the rifle, while those who actually tried the rifle raved about it. A couple of days later, since I’m now one of those tiresome experts who haunt gun stores, I was browsing the racks and noticed one on the rack. I asked to look at it.

The Chiappa Little Badger (LB) is a rimfire single-shot rifle, lightweight (2.9 lbs.) and compact with a 16.5″ barrel and 31″ overall length. It can be folded to a length of under 17″ for storage. It is about as basic as a rifle can get, made entirely of metal and plastic. It has a wire skeleton stock, a break action for loading and unloading, and a hammer with an external spur for manual cocking.

Initial inspection and handling gave mostly favorable impressions. There is some plastic used in construction including the rear sight and the four accessory rails. I’m not crazy about plastic on firearms but considering the quality of modern synthetics I know better than to make hasty judgments. Metal surfaces were smoothly finished, parts fit seemed very good and the barrel locked and unlocked solidly.