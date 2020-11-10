Chiappa Little Badger

The Expert
I remember one impulse buy. Many years ago I stopped in at a favorite gun store to pick up a Redfield 6-18 scope I had ordered for use on a .220 Swift. As it happened the store had marked down the price of a Ruger .44 carbine, and on impulse I decided to buy it. By chance as my purchases were being rung up for sale, one of those experts who haunt all gun shops walked in, and (unasked) loudly provided his opinions, the main one being I was an idiot to put such a scope on a .44 Magnum rifle.
Not at all, I said mildly, this should be a perfect combination for a long-range antelope and mule deer rifle. After all, as was well known, the .44 Magnum is the most powerful handgun in the world and it was only logical it would be even more powerful in a rifle. The expert left the store sputtering and probably relates the story of the gun shop moron to this day. After he left the storeowner grinned and said, “God will punish you for that someday.” I guess it was kind of mean.