Buzzgun Contemporaries

Perhaps the least known of WWII submachine guns is the Soviet Union’s PPSh41, which is odd because it is considered iconic by the Russians. They have uncountable statues and paintings of soldiers in the “Great Patriotic War,” invariably armed with a PPSh41, not to mention even more photographs of the same. The PPSh41 is easily identified because of its perforated jacket around the pencil-thin barrel. In most photos or other depictions, they are wearing their dramatic looking 71-round drum magazines. However, it should be noted, 35-round curved stick magazines were also issued and are far easier to load. Weight of my sample with 71-round unloaded drum is 8.5 pounds.



Some sources describing the PPSh41 call its 7.62x25mm cartridge “weak.” I must say, “Weak for what?” It fires an 86-grain bullet at over 1,700 fps from a 10.5-inch barrel. Such a load would give plenty of penetration, if not the impact of a .45 ACP’s 230-grain bullet. Also, with such a high rate of RPMs, a single hit from a PPSh41 would be unlikely. Most PPSh41’s are select-fire, but it has been written that some later ones were full-auto only. Nominal specs call for a 900-RPM cyclic rate, but see my comments later.



Without a doubt, the homeliest of WWII submachine guns is the Brits’ STEN gun. Mine is the Mark II version, which was the most common with about 2 million produced in only 3 years. Its buttstock is not foldable but skeletal in form and easily removed. Barrel length is only 7.75 inches and weight is only about 6.5 pounds. STEN guns are easily recognizable in photos because their 32-round magazines extend from the weapon’s left side instead of downwards, as with most subguns. That was a good idea because soldiers can then get their heads closer to the ground. Also good was that the British adopted it as 9mm instead of coming up with some caliber of their own.



The entire lineup of British STEN guns has often been called “Plumbers’ Nightmares” because they are so crudely made. Indeed they are mostly tubes spot-welded together with a non-adjustable set of sights. At one point in their manufacture cost was a mere $10.99 each. Ugly is as ugly does, and so in some eyes STEN guns were works of art. They did their job well, cost little and weren’t so heavy to pack about. They were select fire. Nominal RPM is 550.



Finally we get to the last American military submachine gun—the M3, more commonly called the “grease gun.” And it definitely resembles that automotive tool. No prettier than a STEN gun, my M3 weighs 8.5 pounds unloaded; barrel length is 8 inches. The front sight is a blade on the receiver and not the barrel. The rear sight is another non-adjustable bent piece of steel with a hole drilled through it.