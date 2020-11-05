Buying Bullets

When selecting or building big game hunting ammo for the .44 Magnum carbine, extra care to find the best in bullet quality is a must as the muzzle velocities of the carbine are a couple hundred feet per second faster than the revolver. The stress of impact on the bullet is a product of the speed of impact and the toughness of the target. So, any increase in impact velocity or increased toughness of the target will increase the stress on the bullet. Greater bullet stress is consistent with increases in bullet failure, so when driving your bullets to full speed and facing big game, pay special attention to make sure the bullet is plenty strong to withstand the stresses of impact and properly complete its task.

Additionally, almost all builders of .44 Magnum carbines use very slow twist barrels, which will not stabilize the heavy bullets used for big game with the revolver. Indeed, the Marlin has a barrel twist rate of 1-in-38″ instead of the much faster 1-in-20″ twist rate common to .44 Magnum revolvers. A 1-in-20″ twist works fine for bullets up to 330 grains but the much slower 1-in-38″ of the .44 Magnum Marlin is far too slow for heavyweights, so those shooting the Marlin Carbine are best advised to use standard weight bullets, around 240 grains, but only ones with exceptional build-quality.