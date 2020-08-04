Starting Out

Some time back I decided to assemble an AR using nothing but quality parts. From another project I already had a CMMG mil-spec lower receiver and CMMG lower parts kit (also mil-spec) to serve as the base rifle.

Completing the lower receiver consisted of adding a BCMGUNFIGHTER Stock, BCMGUNFIGHTER Mod 1 pistol grip and BCM QD Swivel Mount End Plate. Next up was to make a decision on the upper receiver. Caliber choices would be 5.56, 7.62×39 and .300 Blackout. Because of availability I opted on 5.56 in a Bravo Company KeyMod upper with a 14.5″ barrel.

A Battle Comp 1.5 muzzle device is permanently pinned to the barrel to bring it up to the minimum 16″ barrel requirement. Unlike some compensators, the Battle Comp won’t render a shooter next to you “combat ineffective” due to the blast.

Sticking with Bravo Company the upper receiver was completed with a BCMGUNFIGHTER vertical grip, BCM bolt carrier group (MPI) and BCM GUNFIGHTER charging handle (medium latch).

Regardless of what type of handguard is used — rail, KeyMod or M-LOK — they need to be protected in the area where accessories are not attached. A BCM KeyMod Rail Panel Kit completed the upper receiver.

To make my rifle unique to me, all polymer parts were ordered in Wolf Gray instead of one of the more common colors.