The Uppers

The BRN-180 uppers sport a 10.5- or 16-inch barrel with 1:8 twist, .223 Wylde chamber and nitride finish surrounded by an aluminum, free-float handguard with M-LOK slots. Both attach to the aluminum upper receiver, topped with a run of Picatinny rail.

Though Brownells didn’t duplicate the distinctive sheet metal stamping construction of the original, 1960s vintage AR-180, they kept the heart of the design: a reliable, compact, gas-piston driven operating system that permits the use of folding buttstocks. Immediately recognizable in the new upper is the side cocking handle and bolt carrier, driven by dual springs on dual guide rods. Brownells also kept the AR-180’s three-pronged flash hider but used a standard 1/2 -28 muzzle thread so users could adapt it as they saw fit.

The Brownells uppers were also designed to be suppressed and have a means to dial back the gas flow to slow down the cycling of the action. The carbine-length upper uses an alternate piston cup while the pistol adjusts at the gas block — an easy operation as it’s exposed near the muzzle.