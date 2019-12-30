Black Hills Ammo

Those With Vision

What impresses me most about entrepreneurs such as Jeff and Kristi is their sheer audacity. What on earth made Bill Ruger think he could design a .22 pistol at his workbench and then take on established names like Colt and High Standard? How did Roy Weatherby have the nerve to quit a successful and lucrative career to market his theories of higher velocities?



The Hoffmans knew they would be competing with established ammunition manufacturers, with modern production facilities, excellent products, name recognition and a loyal customer base. It takes exceptional qualities: the courage to take risks and accept the possibility of failure, along with a work ethic most people can only imagine.



The Hoffmans epitomize something I see often in the firearm industry. Economist and author George Gilder calls it “The Spirit of Enterprise” and published a book by the same name. In it he pays tribute to the truly indispensable people of a prosperous economy, the ones who make things work. Glider says:



While the entitled children speak of an absence of worthwhile work, the entrepreneurs hold three jobs at one time. While the entitled children ache at the burden of working nine to five, the entrepreneur works happily from five to nine. While the entitled children complain that success comes from “contacts” with the high and mighty … the entrepreneurs ignore politics and make contacts with workers and customers.



While the entitled children think riches come to the gambler … to the ones blessed with genius or connections … or are gifted with talent or inherited wealth, entrepreneurs know that genius is sweat and toil and sacrifice …