Wolf On The Hunt

I had the opportunity to field-test one of their prototypes on an African safari. If there is a better way to fully test a dedicated hunting rifle than an African safari, I’m not familiar with it. Upon receiving the test gun, I found the new LUPO appeared somewhat utilitarian. The rifle came with a black synthetic stock, blued receiver and barrel, topped with a Steiner scope. At first glance, it doesn’t look anything out of the ordinary — a practical, functional hunting rifle perhaps.

However, once I began scrutinizing the many features it became evident there was more to this rifle than meets the eye.

The LUPO is full of features making the rifle adaptable to a variety of shooter needs. The synthetic stock incorporates the company’s soft Combtech cheek pad, allowing the shooter to custom fit the rifle to particular needs. I threw the gun to my shoulder and had trouble looking through the scope. No problem — the LUPO comes with interchangeable cheek pads with three options. When a higher pad was installed, the scope was perfectly aligned when the stock hit my shoulder. The soft cheek piece is a nice touch too.

Benelli has also designed a soft recoil pad with an integrated recoil reduction system they call Progressive Comfort. It works! The length of pull can also be adjusted for a wide range of adjustment from 14.2″ to 15.2″ with standard stock spacers. You can adjust the length of pull and the comb height for a custom fit but there’s more — you can even adjust the trigger reach with a stock extension system. Benelli includes spacers to provide optimum finger position on the trigger. This adjustable drop and cast feature makes for a near-custom fitting.

The stock features textured checkering around and underneath the wrist while the sleek, slender forearm is checkered with Benelli’s Air Touch Grip, textured checkering for a solid grasp. Integrated swivel mounts make sling installment painless. You can’t see the tapped hole in the forend but it’s there and ready for bipod attachment if desired.