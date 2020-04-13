Right Out Of The Box

While it is obvious the LUPO is designed with a ton of practical features, I was interested to see how well she performed on the range. After all, if the gun is not accurate, all of these features are nothing more than window dressings.

With a box of Hornady’s new Outfitter Ammunition utilizing their 180-gr. GMX load (2,530 fps), I hit the range with fingers crossed. Not wanting to waste ammo, I first shot the rifle from 50 yards, hoping it would be on paper. The first shot hit inside the bullseye so I moved out to 100 yards. The first three shots were well inside an inch with two holes touching. I was more than pleased and it turns out the LUPO was sighted-in from the factory. With the African hunt approaching, I practiced shooting steel out on the farm and was confident when we touched down on the Dark Continent.