Backcountry Xtreme Series

Designed with today’s hunters in mind and built for hard-hitting performance in even tougher conditions, the Savage Backcounty Xtreme Series is the apex of the Model 110’s journey. Combining Savage innovations with modern materials, finishes and camo patterns, the rifles enable those in pursuit of big game to hunt farther, higher and longer without sacrificing accuracy or durability. Included in the Backcountry Xtreme Series are the Model 110 Bear Hunter, 110 High Country, 110 Ridge Warrior, 110 Ultralite and new 110 Timberline and 110 Ultralite Camo.

A true heavy hitter designed for dependability, the 110 Bear Hunter features a Mossy Oak Break-Up Country synthetic stock and 23” stainless steel matte barrel available in .300 Win Mag, .300 WSM, .338 Federal, .338 Win Mag and .375 Ruger. MSRP is $1,009.

Built to maximize accuracy on long-range shots, the 110 High Country sports a synthetic stock in TrueTimber Strata with a 22”/24” stainless steel, coyote PVD coated barrel chambered in .308 Win, .243 Win, .270 Win, .280 Ackley Imp, 30-06 Sprg, .300 Win Mag, .300 WSM, 6.5 Creedmoor, 6.5 PRC, 7mm Rem Mag and 7mm-08 Rem. MSRP is $1,129.

Able to take on targets one day and trophies the next, the 110 Ridge Warrior features a Mossy Oak Overwatch synthetic stock with 24” stainless steel, Gunsmoke Gray PVD coated barrel available in .308 Win and 6.5 Creedmoor. MSRP is $949.

A featherweight designed for tall peaks and treacherous terrain, the 100 Ultralite wears a gray synthetic stock with a 22”/24” black PROOF Research carbon wrapped stainless steel barrel chambered in .308 Win, .270 Win, .28 Nosler, .280 Ackley Imp, 30-06 Sprg, 6.5 Creedmoor and 6.5 PRC. MSRP is $1,499.