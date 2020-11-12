110 Timberline

One of two new Model 110 rifles, the 110 Timberline was optimized for performance in low-temperature, low-humidity and low-pressure environments. Fit into a Realtree EXCAPE Camo AccuFit stock, the rifle sports a 22”/24" fluted, carbon steel barrel and receiver with OD Green Cerakote finish for ultimate concealment amongst dense trees.

The receiver is drilled and tapped to accept your favorite long-range riflescope and mount, and the AccuTrigger is adjustable from 1.4-4 lbs. for a crisp and clean pull when making precision shots at any distance. Like all other 110 models, the Timberline feeds from a detachable box magazine. Available chamberings include 308 Win, .243 Win, .270 Win, .280 Ackley Imp, 30-06 Sprg, .300 Win Mag, .300 WSM, 6.5 Creedmoor, 6.5 PRC, 7mm Rem Mag and 7mm-08 Rem. MSRP is $1,129.