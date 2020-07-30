Really?

There are pellets, and there are pellets.

I never much cared for the term “pellets” even when talking about airgun projectiles. The word reminds me of rabbit food and the recycled product they leave behind. Besides, times have changed. While “pellet” may have adequately described the miniscule skirted flat-point chunk-let of lead fired from a 760 Pumpmaster, it doesn’t do justice to the current crop of air-powered missiles.

I dare you to refer to airgun projectiles as “teeny little pellets” when in the presence of the folks from Hunters Supply. Comparing a “pellet” like those in a tin sold at the local Dregs-of-Humanity Mart to a modern airgun projectile is like equating a Tesla to a golf cart because both are electrically powered.

To ease into the world of modern air ballistics, let’s start with something familiar in appearance. If you think of a “pellet” as something shaped like the Soyuz service module and capsule, you might be surprised to learn they grow them big too. If you want the flight characteristics of a skirted, air-catching projectile, but bigger, check out the Hunters Supply 138- and 150-gr. jumbo pellets. Chunky skirt, slender waist and flat-point included, these look just like the .177s except they’re the size of the last digit on your pinky and generate 176 ft.-lbs. of muzzle energy.

If you feel like musketeering, check out round ball offerings like the .45 caliber 147-grainer. This one left a Gamo TC45 at 849 fps for 240 ft.-lbs. Or maybe you prefer a genuine slugfest, launching a hunk of solid lead for maximum penetration? Try a 250-gr. lead hollow-point for 769 fps and 328 ft.-lbs. If you want a knockout punch, consider the 411-gr. solid. This one got me 637 fps and 370 ft.-lbs. from the TC45.