AAC TI-RAID 30 Silencer
The TI-RAID 30 Silencer from AAC is engineered to be intermittent full-auto capable, easy to maintain and practically bombproof.
The Ti-RAID 30 takes any .30-caliber up to .300 Win. Mag. in stride, while its shielded baffles and tool-free takedown deliver enhanced performance and ease of maintenance. Titanium-9 construction and PVD coatings complete this full-auto-capable package of indestructability. This is one solid silencer ready to take on a range of rough environments and keep delivering when it counts.
Available with either direct thread or fast-attach 90T mounts, it’s a must-have for multiple suppressor-ready firearms. This keeps down cost and maximizes the adaptability of the silencer for your .30-caliber firearms.
SPECIFICATIONS:
• Two mounting options: Direct thread: 5/8"x24, for optimum accuracy; Fast Attach Mount, 90T Taper, for quick set up and tear down
• Tool-free takedown and shielded baffles deliver unsurpassed performance and ease of maintenance
• PVD coating on silencer and tube mounts, for nail-tough durability
PERFORMANCE:
• .300 Win. Mag.: 140 dB at muzzle
• 136 dB at shooter’s ear
• 308 Win: 137 dB at muzzle
• 300 AAC Blackout Subsonic: 123 dB at muzzle
For more info: Advanced Armament Corp., https://www.advanced-armament.com
Ph: (770) 925-9988