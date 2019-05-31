AAC TI-RAID 30 Silencer

The TI-RAID 30 Silencer from AAC is engineered to be intermittent full-auto capable, easy to maintain and practically bombproof.



The Ti-RAID 30 takes any .30-caliber up to .300 Win. Mag. in stride, while its shielded baffles and tool-free takedown deliver enhanced performance and ease of maintenance. Titanium-9 construction and PVD coatings complete this full-auto-capable package of indestructability. This is one solid silencer ready to take on a range of rough environments and keep delivering when it counts.



Available with either direct thread or fast-attach 90T mounts, it’s a must-have for multiple suppressor-ready firearms. This keeps down cost and maximizes the adaptability of the silencer for your .30-caliber firearms.