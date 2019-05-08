10/22 Collectibles

Shooting Results, Loading Tips

Man’s Best Friend is not only an immediate collectible, but it shoots! The best five-shot groups at 35 yards were with Federal Auto-Match (0.4"), Federal Hunter Match (0.4), CCI Standard Velocity (0.5), Winchester Power Point (0.7) and Remington Golden Bullet (0.7).



A couple of points came to mind as I worked with the Ruger. When loading the 10/22 magazine, place it down on a solid surface as you thumb the rounds into the rotary carrier. With a solid support, the magazine is much easier to load rather than when you simply hold it in your off hand. Secondly, when discharging an empty or partially loaded magazine, draw the bolt back and lock it. Not only will the magazine drop out more easily, with the bolt locked back it gives you a clear view of the chamber.



From its introduction in 1964, Ruger 10/22s in all their variations and special editions have kept the collecting fraternity busy. The watering holes for the Ruger collectors are the Ruger Collectors’ Association, the Ruger Owners and Collectors Society and the Ruger Forum. Even corporate Ruger offers invaluable year/serial number data on all its models, past and present, plus providing official “Letters of Authenticity” for individual specimens.



I’m sure Ruger will keep collectors happy for millennia. Just keep watching for Davidson’s Ruger exclusives.



