Remington Model 783 Mossy Oak Break Up Country in 6.5 Creedmoor

The Model 783 was designed by American’s bolt action experts and engineered with precision, durability and performance enhancing technology, now available in 6.5 Creedmoor.

The Model 783 features a 22” magnum contour button rifled barrel for unmatched accuracy and the stock is a true performance-enhancer with a dual-pillar bedding platform that free-floats the barrel for shot-to-shot consistency. For shot control, it’s equipped with the crisp CrossFire trigger system that’s user adjustable to suit your preferences. This model comes equipped with a 3-9 x 4 scope mounted and bore sighted.