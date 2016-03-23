Reloading The .44 WCF (.44-40)

Once The Go-To Round For Hunting And Defense,

Winchester’s Original Center-Fire Load Still Performs.

By John Taffin

Oliver Winchester’s successful brass-framed rimfire 1860 Henry and 1866 evolved into an iron-framed (later steel-framed) rifle firing a new reloadable centerfire cartridge. The same year this new Winchester 1873 .44-40 arrived Colt brought out the now legendary Single Action Army chambered in .45 Colt. Someone at Colt eventually noticed the .45 Colt and .44-40 were basically the same length (actually the .44-40 is very close to being a .45 Colt necked down to .44).

Colt Single Actions chambered in .44-40 were known as Colt Frontier Six-Shooters. It would become the second most popular chambering in the Colt SAA falling only behind the original .45 Colt. Colt would go on to chamber their 1878 Double Action and Colt New Service in .44-40, and Smith & Wesson, Remington, and Merwin, Hulbert & Co. would also offer .44-40 sixguns.

In 1892 Winchester brought out the John Browning-designed lever action chambered in .44-40. While the 1860, 1866, and 1873 Winchesters had a toggle link action, the 1892 had two very strong locking lugs allowing for the use of much more powerful loads. Marlin would also offer their Model 1894 in .44-40. (In fact they were responsible for .44-40 as they did not want to mark .44 Winchester on their guns.)

Today we have excellent Italian replicas of all four of the Winchesters and all chambered in .44-40 as well as a South American made Rossi Model 1892. However, the first replica Winchester was the El Tigre manufactured in South America under license from Winchester in the 1930’s. It is based on the Model 1892 and when I was a kid sold in gun magazines for around $35. I had to pay considerably more to get mine a few years ago, however I was rewarded by a .44-40, which outshoots my original Winchester 1892.

The .44-40 lever action rifle was the high-capacity rifle of its day. It was used by farmers, ranchers, lawmen, hunters and outlaws. The 1873 Model Winchester is generally thought of as “the gun that won the West.” By the time the Model 1892 arrived the West was pretty much settled, so it became a game rifle of choice. Easy to pack and quick into action, it was not anywhere near as powerful as the 1886 Winchester or the big single-shots. I would have a hard time picking a favorite .44-40 levergun from the four replicas, which are now offered. Even though the original 1860 and 1866 Winchesters were never offered in .44-40 they make very enjoyable shooting .44-40’s today.

Of all the replicas made today, the one most capable of handling the most powerful

.44-40 loads is the copy of the Browning-designed Winchester Model 1892.

Wide Parameters

Too many years ago I purchased a Colt Bisley Model for $160. The chambering was .44-40 and the finish was patina. It was mechanically in very good condition, however it would not shoot worth a proverbial hoot. A little measuring spotlighted the problem. The bore slugged out at 0.432 inch while the cylinder chambers would not accept bullets larger than 0.428 inch. I replaced the barrel with 7-1/2-inch .44 Special barrel with a groove diameter of 0.426 inch. That Bisley started giving 1/2-inch groups at 25 yards using the cast Lyman 42798 .44-40 bullet over 9.0 grains of Unique.

This spotlights the major problem in loading for the .44-40. There seems to be no real standard for barrel groove diameter with extremes such as these two barrels as well as chamber throats, which may be way undersized or way oversized. I have two 7-1/2-inch nickel-plated Colt Single Actions chambered in .44-40. One will accept bullets of 0.429 or 0.430 inch while the other requires bullets no larger than 0.427 inch. Thus, it is impossible to come up with one load, which shoots equally well in both. They have to have tailor-made loads with the proper size bullets.

The .44-40 being a bottlenecked cartridge can’t be sized with carbide dies as used on the straight-walled cartridges. However, I do not find this a problem at all. Even those cartridges, which use carbide sizers, are first sprayed with bullet lube as it reduces the effort needed for sizing. I do the same thing with the .44-40. About 100 cartridges are placed in a shallow cardboard tray and sprayed liberally with lube and then loaded on a progressive loader, in my case the RCBS 2000, just as I would with straight-walled cartridge cases. A problem loading .44-40 is much of the brass has paper-thin necks. I used to lose a few cases every time I reloaded, always for the same reason, namely I ruined the case mouth either by starting a bullet crooked or getting a case off center and hitting it on the bottom of the die. With other pistol cartridges, you can usually stop quickly enough to keep from ruining the case. With the .44-40, the slightest mistake, and the case is gone. Today’s Starline brass is a little thicker in the neck area and solves this problem.

Today’s replicas of the Model 1873 Winchester .44-40 are generally quite

accurate. This Uberti-made 1873 rifle shoots quite well.

To keep the rounds from telescoping, bullets need a crimping groove, something

older designs for black powder often don’t have. Both Lyman and RCBS offer bullet

molds for bullets with crimp grooves for the .44-40 to give an overall length

correct for levergun carriers.

Watch YOUR Data!

Only current reliable reloading data should be used in the .44-40. There are many older manuals dating back to the 1950’s and even earlier with sections on loading the .44-40 for both handgun and levergun. I have found some loads in the latter category, which are at least 30-percent higher using 2400 than I would put in any of my Model 1892 Winchesters.

The original loading of 40 grains of black powder can’t be duplicated in modern solid head .44-40 brass. The most I can get into a case and seat a 42798 bullet properly is 35 to 36 grains of FFFg, which gives slightly over 900 fps in a 7-1/2-inch barrel. The same volume of Pyrodex P raises the muzzle velocity to 1,000 fps and both loads group in 2 inches at 25 yards.

My favorite powders for the .44-40 are Unique and 4227 with Universal able to be substituted for Unique. My favorite everyday working load is 8.0 grains of Unique or Universal. This load should be safe in all currently produced .44-40 sixguns, and in my 7-1/2-inch .44 Special New Frontier (with a .44-40 cylinder in place) clocks out at 950 fps and 1-inch, 25-yard groups.

I have been reloading the .44-40 for well over 50 years. In the early days I used the recommended loading manual data for sixguns with Unique but I consider it now to be a hotter load than should be used on a regular basis. I have mentioned 8.0 grains of Unique or Universal and if I want to go higher with either one of these powders I stop at 9.0 grains … quite a bit less than older data suggests. For decades I mostly used Lyman’s 42798 bullet, which is conical in design. The one problem with this bullet is it does not have a crimping groove so a very tight bullet-to-case fit is necessary to prevent the bullet being pushed down into the case when traveling through the tube and action of a levergun or from jumping forward when fired in the cylinder of a sixgun. Both Lyman and RCBS now offer much better bullets, which were originally designed for cowboy action shooters and both of these have crimp grooves.

I try to keep some of these bullets on hand for any special projects, however these days I mostly use Oregon Trail’s RNFP (roundnose flatpoint) bullet. I have a good supply of these in both 200- and 225-grain weights and also in diameters of 0.427 and 0.429 inch, allowing me to tailor loads for any sixgun or levergun. As I’ve often said before, these commercial cast bullets will often outshoot my carefully cast, sized and lubed homebrewed bullets. What about .44 SWC bullets for use in the .44-40? Usually these heavier bullets (around 250 grains) need to be seated in the case far enough to be crimped over the front shoulder for them to fit in the cylinder of most sixguns. These heavier bullets require a lighter powder charge and I usually drop to 7.0 grains of Unique or Universal. If the cylinder is long enough they can be crimped in the crimping groove however most cylinders are too short. Dummies should be loaded up to check feeding in any leverguns.

Targets fired with 3rd Generation Colt SAA 4-3/4 .44-40 show the excellent

accuracy the round is capable of.

What about jacketed bullets in the .44-40? I do use them especially in leverguns and I prefer the 200-grain Remington flat softpoint, which is specifically made for the .44-40. Some of the lighter weight jacketed bullets designed for the .44 Magnum can be pressed into service if they are not too large in diameter to fit the chamber. Proper jacketed bullets really turn the .44-40 levergun into a short range deer and black bear tool.

My favorite sixguns chambered in .44-40 includes the relatively rare 3rd Generation 4-3/4-inch New Frontier. Mine has been fitted with 1-piece ivory grips and is definitely a Perfect Packin’ Pistol. I also have fitted a couple .44 Special 7-1/2- and 5-1/2-inch New Frontiers with .44-40 cylinders and these are also excellent shooting guns. An old favorite (going all the way back to the 1920’s) is the 7-1/2-inch Colt New Service .44-40. I have also had a couple of Ruger .357 Magnum 3-screw Blackhawks, either converted to .44-40 or to .44 Special, with extra cylinders chambered in .44-40. Colt did not make their 2nd Generation Single Actions in .44-40 except for the nickel-plated 7-1/2-inch version of the Peacemaker Centennial Commemorative, however 3rd Generation .44-40’s have been offered in all three standard barrel lengths and in both blue/case hardened and nickel-plated finishes. All I have experienced have been excellent shooters.

It is easy to dismiss the .44-40 in light of the number of modern magnums available. However, we don’t always need magnum power (in fact we rarely do) and the .44-40 is not only very pleasant shooting it also transports our sixgunnin’ soul back into history.

