Redneck Blinds

Redneck Outdoors introduces the Big Country 6×7 Platinum Blind. Made from fiberglass and arriving completely assembled, the blind can be mounted to Redneck’s powder coated steel stands, unique trailer stand or blind sled. A spray foam covered ceiling, covered upper and lower walls and high-density foam floor covered with marine carpet provide ultimate sound control and insulation. Three pre-installed gear consoles and shelves with holders organize gear. Tinted, tempered automotive-glass windows provide a clear view. Silkscreen camo on the vertical windows helps hide movement, and automotive window gaskets and door molding keep scent in.

