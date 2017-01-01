Real Avid Carbon Boss AR15

New from Real Avid is the Carbon Boss AR15, an AR15 bolt carrier group multi-tool designed to easily remove stubborn, stuck-on carbon. It’s precision cut from non-hardened stainless steel to clean twelve surfaces on the most important areas of the bolt carrier group. Scraping tools are located on the outside of the triangle design and can be deployed with one hand while liner locks and detents keep them in place. A 360 degree bronze phosphor brush details the bolt tail. A patent-pending brush, with bronze phosphor and nylon, rotates to clean the bolt and other areas of the bolt carrier group. A ballistic nylon sheath is included for portability.

(800) 286-0567

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/real-avid