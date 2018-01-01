Viridian Weapon Technologies’ Reactor R5 Gen 2 Green Laser Sight has triple the battery life of previous models, with more than three hours of laser use in constant mode and up to six hours in pulse mode. This green laser is powered by two 1/3n batteries and comes standard with an Instant-On ambidextrous IWB holster with automatic laser activation upon draw. It’s available for compact pistols from Ruger, Springfield Armory, Taurus and other manufacturers.

The new Reactor RTL Gen 2 taclight is a 140-lumen weapon-mounted light capable of running for up to two hours continuously; operating modes allow a strobe mode function as well. The Reactor RTL Gen 2 tactical lighting system comes standard with an Instant-On ambidextrous custom microfiber IWB holster with automatic activation upon draw. It is available for compact pistols from Ruger, Smith & Wesson, Springfield Armory and other manufacturers.

The new Gen 3 XTL Taclight has a removable, rechargeable battery and on-board charging with indicator lights. The XTL fits in all holsters designed for the Streamlight TLR1, and has a tool-less quick-detach mount, an output of 500 lumens of Cree LED light, multiple modes and Viridian’s patented Instant-On technology. This new Taclight fits most full-size handguns and can be combined with Viridian’s ECR Tacloc holsters for automatic activation upon draw.

(208) 215-2046

(800) 990-9390

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/viridian-weapon-technologies