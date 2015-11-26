Questioning the Coonan .357 Magnum…

You’ve probably heard of this pistol but never actually fired it. And it’s even less likely you’ve carried it concealed. Coonan’s Compact .357 Magnum pistol (retail $1,535), a 1911, creates more than enough intrigue just by combining the numbers “357” and “1911”. I’m hoping to create a little more intrigue by posting a handful of questions about this unique gun. If I missed a question, feel free to add it in the comments below…

You can read more about the Coonan at Coonan’s website, but go ahead and let me know your thoughts below. Meanwhile, I’m taking this beast to the range and I’ll even see how it does in a concealed carry role. Watch this space for a follow up to how I’m answering these and other questions about the Coonan Compact .357.

— Mark Kakkuri