Questioning the Coonan .357 Magnum…

You’ve probably heard of this pistol but never actually fired it. And it’s even less likely you’ve carried it concealed. Coonan’s Compact .357 Magnum pistol (retail $1,535), a 1911, creates more than enough intrigue just by combining the numbers “357” and “1911”. I’m hoping to create a little more intrigue by posting a handful of questions about this unique gun. If I missed a question, feel free to add it in the comments below…
Question 1: At 45.5 ounces loaded, just how heavy is too heavy? Yet, how much will I appreciate all that steel when I shoot it? Okay, that’s two questions.
Question 3: What’s the idea behind firing one of the greatest defensive pistol cartridges of all time out of one of the greatest pistol platforms of all time? Hmm. Seems I’ve answered the question by asking it…
Question 4: An enormous fireball and loud report seem antithetical to the precise and butter-smooth controls and trigger. Yet the gun is built like a bank vault. I guess I’m just wondering how all this works together in a defensive pistol…
Looks like many other 1911’s from the back yet the stocks fill the hand more than most. The stock sights are clear enough but I’m wanting night sights for it. So, question 5: Which night sights will fit and work best?
Here’s the image that crosses most people’s mind when they hear .357 Magnum pistol — how that long cartridge looks when its about to go into battery. And speaking of cartridges: The magazines each hold six rounds and Coonan included four magazines with this gun. Question 6: How am I supposed to carry all four?
And, question 7: When will I be able to get this big, heavy, good looking gun to the range to give it a once over?
You can read more about the Coonan at Coonan’s website, but go ahead and let me know your thoughts below. Meanwhile, I’m taking this beast to the range and I’ll even see how it does in a concealed carry role. Watch this space for a follow up to how I’m answering these and other questions about the Coonan Compact .357.
— Mark Kakkuri
Wear can i get one
Is it California legal?
A nice pistol to shoot, heavy weight makes for a smooth comfortable recoil, a bit heavy for concealed carry, but with the right rig the weight is manabable.
I’ve read about it, but never seen or felt one. I have interest in it to buy it but I would need to feel the grip. I certainly love the 357 magnum. Keep us informed.
Definitely a fun gun to shoot. I plan on adding one to my collection in the future
We can already get a 1911 in 10mm. What’s the point of a .357?
Simplicity! If you currently reload .45 ACP and .38./.357 magnum, as I do, you don’t have complicate matters by purchasing a set of 10mm dies, bullet molds and use different powders or powder weights. In my opinion, the ease and advantage of standardization and already great power of the full-house .357 load outweighs the perceived advantage of the slightly larger 10mm slug. It’s only a guess, but I suspect that there is very little difference in handling or felt recoil between the 10mm and .357 magnum in 1911 configuration.
Agreed. I’m perfectly happy with my DE, and looking at a G20 just for kicks.
The point is that you can have a revolver, semi-auto, and lever action rifle all in the same powerful package. I’l longing for one!
I agree, the .357Magnum and 10mm are pretty much equal in power and performance. The ,357 functions better in revolvers and the 10mm works better in semi-autos. I see the Coonan .357 and the S&W 610 as curiosity pieces. If I want a revolver in this power range I will go for a .357 and if I want a semi-auto I will go for a 10mm.
I had a model B 25 years ago. Actually took my CCW course with it.
The good – Shoots great, accurate, manageable and functions well.
The bad – too heavy, no aftermarket, too many sharp edges, steel started galling.
It’s a cool gun if you’re a collector but I’m not.
the coonan classic holds 7 +1
quick mag changes and ease of concealment are two thing a semi has over a revolver…
as well as accuracy and follow up shots…
then there is the old “shoot your carry gun more than any other gun you own” thingy…
and many folks out there will not put proper trigger time on a .357 revolver. they WANT the ballistics, but they dont like the recoil. not a problem with the coonan.
if’n its too heavy fer some folks, they can always get a bigger purse.
(btw… the name for carrying a pistol anywhere without a holster is “stupid”)
Good looking piece, and interesting concept….but…..
Who in hell is going to drag around almost three pounds of bulky steel to get one extra round….when you can take a stainless
Smith or Taurus J frame 5 shot 357 snubby revolver ( Smith Model 60 or Taurus Model 605 ) with 5 rounds in it (1.5 and 1.4 pounds respectively) and stuff it in a pocket or purse ….. no holster needed? And you can be sure they’re going to go “boom” not “click” …. every time.
It might be a fun range gun, or an intimidating piece for open carry areas, but I seriously doubt many CC people are going to drag that thing around.
As my thrice divorced friend used to say while thumbing through an old Playboy…..”They’re fun to look at….but I don’t want one!”
Having owned two original Coonan model B pistols, I know how accurate, reliable, and fun these pistols are to shoot.
Coincidently, I’m ordering a Coonan Compact (originally called the Cadet) in a couple of weeks for my Christmas present.
Enjoy shooting yours!
I remember seeing a “Coonan .357” well over 20 years ago . . . this one looks a bit different. From what I remember, the original had some “issues.”
Is it OK to use with ALL types of .357 ammo, or is it limited to certain bullet weights and styles? And . . . how RELIABLE is it, both short term (I hate jammamatics) and long term? (It’s not a lightweight pistol – if it doesn’t hold up to a steady diet of .357s, it’s worthless.)
I always covered this handgun, but they were never imported to UK. Now they never will.
Do wonder if the .357 dig would do the Ana Elon in a smaller frame. B
I own one, and it’s sweet, mine only came with (2) two mags, where are my other 2?
I shoot a GP100 as wel, the Coonan’s recoil is a third, carry one of each, you wont go wrong.
I have owned a Coonan for 20 years (first generation). It is by far the most striking (pardon the pun) handgun I own. Every time I take it to the range, someone wants to buy it. It is highly accurate – like shooting a laser. You can carry it in a shoulder harness, but it is heavy. I have a +1 magazine for it, so it goes 7+1. Great weapon!!!
What ever happened to Ambi safeties on these exotic 1911s?
Do all bullet weights work? It would be great to use the venerable 125’s for defensive purposes but still be able to chamber a soft point 158 as a backup in the woods.
have not had one to try that is any 357 my bad luck or good.
Thanks for the feedback, readers! Part of a future review will include an evaluation of how it carries and how best to carry it … so stay tuned!
I have owned 2. 1995 and 2007.
Both barrels expanded and the slide locked until cooling. I poured water on the barrel and it unlocked. Happened on the 3rd mag 3 or so shots. 2 times 1995 gun once in 2007. Accurate but heats up.
Thinking of getting one on trade. Will shoot 4 mags before I drop 1400.00.
1995 575.00 2007 680.00 sold both.