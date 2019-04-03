Hunting Shack Cowboy Loads

HSM has a full lineup of Low Recoil loads normally known as Cowboy Action Shooting loads. However, they are not relegated to simply Cowboy Action competition but can also be used as everyday loads and as they come from HSM they are not far removed from the original black powder loads, which were quite effective.



HSM offers loads in .45 Colt and .45 Schofield which is also known as .45 S&W and the three Winchester Centerfire cartridges, .44 WCF, .38 WCF, .32 WCF, or as they are more likely to be labeled these days, .44-40, .38-40, and .32-20. The evolution of the .44 can be seen in three loads offered by HSM, namely .44 Russian, .44 Special, and .44 Magnum. HSM also offers both .38 Special and .357 Magnum loads and even the .41 Magnum is not forgotten in easy shooting versions.



First we’ll look at the .45s. Both the .45 Colt and .45 Schofield were tested in a trio of .45 Colt sixguns, a 7-1/2-inch Colt New Frontier, a 5-1/2-inch STI Texican, and a 5-1/2-inch Texas Longhorn Arms Improved Number Five. Results were exceptionally good. Some examples with the .45 Colt load are 3/4 for five shots at 20 yards in the Colt with a velocity of 810 fps and 7/8 with a velocity of 770 fps in the TLA No. 5. Switching to the .45 Schofield resulted in the same excellent accuracy with the TLA giving 7/8 inch for five shots with a velocity of 800 fps while the STI Texican clocked out at 760 fps with a 1-inch group.



In the future we’ll explore the other calibers, so stay tuned.



