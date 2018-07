Inceptor .223 Remington Short Range Rifle rounds feature injection-molded bullets loaded to SAAMI specifications. The unique projectiles are designed for unparalleled frangibility on hardened steel targets and allow users to train for all scenarios. The .233 Rem., 35-gr. rounds are available in boxes of 20, 50 and 500.

