The ProMag 50 RD Drum Magazine fits all SR-25/LR-308 pattern compatible .308/7.62mm NATO AR-type rifles. The patent-pending design brings belt feed reliability and performance to drum magazines. Features include steel feed lips and magazine catch, high impact injection molded glass fiber reinforced nylon polymer housing and heat treated stainless steel spring.

(800) 438-2547

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/promag-industries