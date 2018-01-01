The newest addition to the Walther Arms PPQ line is the PPQ M2 Sub-Compact. Featuring signature Walther ergonomics and a Quick Defense trigger, the Sub-Compact has a 3.5-inch 9mm Luger barrel with 1:10-inch twist. The slide has front and rear serrations for easy manipulation and is outfitted with polymer three dot target sights. The rear sight is adjustable for windage. The slide stop level is ambidextrous and the magazine release button can easily change sides for left-handed users. The PPQ SC is 6.6-inches long overall and weighs 21.2 oz. unloaded. It comes with one 10-round magazine and one 15-round magazine.

(479) 242-8500

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/walther-arms-inc