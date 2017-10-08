Poll: Politicians Probably Should Remain Mum On Guns

By Dave Workman

Something happened just days after the Las Vegas mass shooting that makes one almost feel sorry for politicians.

About the time that veteran anti-gun New York Sen. Charles Schumer was trying to exploit the horrendous mass slaying of 58 concertgoers and injuring of hundreds more in an effort to derail the proposed Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act, Rasmussen Reports published the results of a rather embarrassing survey.

An overwhelming 74 percent of likely U.S. voters told Rasmussen that politicians who raise gun issues do it to get elected or re-elected. Only 15 percent think politicians talk about guns to actually accomplish something and solve problems.

Something else Rasmussen discovered was that 79 percent of Republicans, 68 percent of Democrats and 77 percent of independents think politicians talk about guns to garner votes. That’s not a good sign, yet a lot of these people, Schumer included, keep getting re-elected.

Call it a case of bad timing for Schumer, who’s never missed an opportunity to go after Second Amendment rights. He has bragged in the past about writing the Brady Law. He has made a career out of bad-mouthing the National Rifle Association. And he didn’t like it at all when the NRA, and a couple of other gun rights organizations, issued statements about the Las Vegas shooting and “bump stocks” that also put heavy emphasis on national reciprocity and the proposed Hearing Protection Act.

Anti-gunners are used to demanding things without being challenged to give something in return. This time around, NRA along with the Second Amendment Foundation and the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms have allowed gun prohibitionists to paint themselves into something of a corner.

According to the New York Post, Schumer declared that the reciprocity law “would allow visitors to make an end run around New York’s gun regulations, which are among the strictest in the country, and pack heat on the subway, in transportation hubs, Central Park and Times Square.”

Well, the actual language of the proposed law, H.R. 38, specifically says otherwise:

“This section shall not be construed to supersede or limit the laws of any State that—

(1) Permit private persons or entities to prohibit or restrict the possession of concealed firearms on their property; or

(2) Prohibit or restrict the possession of firearms on any State or local government property, installation, building, base, or park.”

If the gun control lobby is wrong about that, what else are they mistaken about?

The New York Post was concerned that reciprocity would “override New York’s strict gun laws.” They’re probably talking about the fact that New York doesn’t recognize licenses or permits from other states, and people like Schumer and anti-gun Gov. Andrew Cuomo want to keep it that way.

Gun Confiscation? Yeah, Right

Pollsters at Rasmussen found out something else when they were questioning people about guns in the United States.

According to Rasmussen, “Most voters (76%) don’t think it’s possible for the government to confiscate all privately owned guns in America, including 50% who say it’s not at all possible. Just 22% feel it’s at least somewhat possible to remove all privately owned guns from the United States, with 10% who feel it’s very possible.

Rasmussen further refined their findings: “Eighty-one percent of Republicans don’t think it’s possible for the government to confiscate all privately owned guns in America, a view shared by 70% of Democrats and 77% of voters not affiliated with either major political party.”

And there is more! Rasmussen also said that 40 percent of the voters who think politicians actually raise the gun issue to do something also believe it is possible to eliminate privately owned firearms. On the other hand, only 20 percent of voters who think politicians are just trying to get elected think total gun confiscation is possible.

There are somewhere in the neighborhood of 300 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to some estimates. There are perhaps 80 to 100 million gun owners, of which more than 16.5 million are licensed to carry.

Want to be first in line to tell those people to turn in their hardware?

And Then Comes The “Rush”

The numbers will tell the tale if Americans have followed their typical pattern following a major incident, which subsequently brings more calls for gun control.

When Capitol Hill talks about adding more restrictions on guns, the public reflexively and instinctively heads to the gun shops and sporting goods stores. According to the FBI’s data for the National Instant Check System, September’s numbers were down from September 2016, when it looked like Hillary Rodham Clinton would likely be the next president.

Since Donald Trump took the election, there has been something of a slowdown in gun sales, dubbed the “Trump Slump,” though the numbers have still been stronger than in past non-election years.

Using its monthly adjusted number, the National Shooting Sports Foundation estimated that the NICS checks for last month were down 11.9 percent from September 2016.

As you can see by squinting at the chart, the numbers for October aren’t in just yet, and since the Las Vegas attack didn’t happen until Oct. 1, we won’t see new figures until a few days into November. The NICS number for October will tell whether talk of gun control earlier this month pushed a panic.

Note To Robbers: Check Your Equipment

The following is a public service announcement to would-be armed robbers: Make sure your gatt works.

According to WMBF News, a guy who tried to rob a man at gunpoint in Horry County, S.C. found out the hard way that it’s bad when your gun jams while the intended victim is shooting at you.

This caper went down outside of the Grand Strand Baptist Church in late September. The unidentified crook reportedly picked a 46-year-old man who was doing security at the church. The suspect first asked his mark to change a $20, and then pulled what was described as a “black handgun.”

Once the intended victim handed over his money, the man then pulled his own gun. The bad guy fired a shot that hit the intended victim’s car. That’s when the fun began. The good guy fired and when the robber tried to shoot back, his gun jammed. That turned out to be a painful “oops,” because the robbery victim’s gun didn’t malfunction, and he put a bullet into the bad guy.

Someone at the church called the medics. They found the wounded suspect in the parking lot, treated him and then he got a ride to the hospital.

