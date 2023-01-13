EXCLUSIVES: ULTIMATE CCW UPGRADE

Zen And The Single-Shot Rifle
GMP #166

With Roy Huntington
Written By Brent Wheat
Roy Huntington talks about single-shot rifles and how they can lead to a deeper, more meaningful shooting experience.

