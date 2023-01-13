Zen And The Single-Shot Rifle

Roy Huntington talks about single-shot rifles and how they can lead to a deeper, more meaningful shooting experience.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Episode 110: Hardware Store Shotguns with Roy Huntington

Episode 114: Where the Mildew Grows with Brent T. Wheat

Episode 154: Cop Choir Practice with Roy Huntington

EPISODE SPONSOR

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by 4Patriots.

Create your own stockpile of the best-selling 4Patriots Survival Food Kits. Handpacked in the U.S.A. They have different delicious breakfasts, lunches, and dinners. Right now, go to 4Patriots.com and use code GUNMAG to get 10% off your first purchase. Start building your own stockpile today.

—

Enjoy the GUNS Magazine Podcast? Rate and leave a review on Apple Podcasts, subscribe to our weekly email newsletters here and send comments to [email protected].