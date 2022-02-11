EXCLUSIVES: What is NPA?

You Killed Someone. What Now?

Presented by Luth-AR: GUNS Magazine Podcast #119 — February 11, 2022
Written By Brent Wheat
0

Apple Google Spotify YouTube Amazon iHeart

Surviving the legal morass following a justified use of deadly force in self-defense is difficult — and something most CCW holders never consider.  PJ Hermosa of U.S. LawShield talks about post-shooting legal defense.

RELEVANT LINKS

U.S.LawShield.com

EPISODE SPONSORS

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by Luth-AR.

Luth-ARs founder, Randy Luth, has been a driving force in the firearm industry for almost 40 years starting as a machinist to founding DPMS/Panther Arms. In 2014 Randy introduced his affordable, lightweight, fully adjustable buttstock, the MBA! Luth-AR is now your one-stop-shop for high-quality USA made AR parts, custom accessories, rifle kits, build kits, Grips and Handguards! To find out more visit www.luth-ar.com.

RECENT EPISODES
Next: Friday (2/18/2022)
Previous:#118 – World’s Dumbest Idea: Defund the Police

Enjoy the GUNS Magazine Podcast? Rate and leave a review on Apple Podcasts, subscribe to our weekly email newsletters here and send comments to [email protected].

 

0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

You Killed...
Surviving the legal morass following a justified use of deadly force in self-defense is difficult — and something most CCW holders never consider.  PJ...
Read Full Article
Data Drives ‘Em...
Longtime readers of this column know we like data, from Rasmussen surveys to the annual FBI Uniform Crime Report. The gun prohibition lobby may argue with a...
Read Full Article
The Ruger...
How Ruger’s engineers designed a basic entry-level-priced rifle capable of shooting as good, if not better, than rifles costing five times the price of...
Read Full Article