Where the Mildew Grows: An Ode to Army Surplus Stores

If you’re a guy (possibly a gal, but this was pretty much a guys-only thing) of a certain age, you undoubtedly have deep, fond memories for the corner Surplus and Gun Store. In this episode, Brent T. Wheat shares his Remembrance of Things…dry-rotted.

EPISODE SPONSORS

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by Luth-AR.

Luth-ARs founder, Randy Luth, has been a driving force in the firearm industry for almost 40 years starting as a machinist to founding DPMS/Panther Arms. In 2014 Randy introduced his affordable, lightweight, fully adjustable buttstock, the MBA! Luth-AR is now your one-stop-shop for high-quality USA made AR parts, custom accessories, rifle kits, build kits, Grips and Handguards! To find out more visit www.luth-ar.com.

RECENT EPISODES

Next: Friday (1/14/2022)

Previous:#113 – The Gun Industry Supply Chain Explained

Enjoy the GUNS Magazine Podcast? Rate and leave a review on Apple Podcasts, subscribe to our weekly email newsletters here and send comments to [email protected].