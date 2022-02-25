What It's Like to Shoot Someone: Part II

In this final installment of “What It’s Like to Shoot Someone,” Capt. Tyson Warmoth talks about bringing down a cop killer, his thoughts on PTSD and why the Warrior Ethos is so important.

Note: The discussion and description of the murder of a police officer may be upsetting to some. Listener discretion is advised.

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by Luth-AR.

Luth-ARs founder, Randy Luth, has been a driving force in the firearm industry for almost 40 years starting as a machinist to founding DPMS/Panther Arms. In 2014 Randy introduced his affordable, lightweight, fully adjustable buttstock, the MBA! Luth-AR is now your one-stop-shop for high-quality USA made AR parts, custom accessories, rifle kits, build kits, Grips and Handguards! To find out more visit www.luth-ar.com.

