EXCLUSIVES: What is NPA?

What It's Like to Shoot Someone: Part II

Presented by Luth-AR: GUNS Magazine Podcast #121 — February 25, 2022
Written By Brent Wheat
0

Apple Google Spotify YouTube Amazon iHeart

In this final installment of “What It’s Like to Shoot Someone,” Capt. Tyson Warmoth talks about bringing down a cop killer, his thoughts on PTSD and why the Warrior Ethos is so important.

Note: The discussion and description of the murder of a police officer may be upsetting to some. Listener discretion is advised.

EPISODE SPONSORS

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by Luth-AR.

Luth-ARs founder, Randy Luth, has been a driving force in the firearm industry for almost 40 years starting as a machinist to founding DPMS/Panther Arms. In 2014 Randy introduced his affordable, lightweight, fully adjustable buttstock, the MBA! Luth-AR is now your one-stop-shop for high-quality USA made AR parts, custom accessories, rifle kits, build kits, Grips and Handguards! To find out more visit www.luth-ar.com.

RECENT EPISODES
Next: Friday (3/4/2022)
Previous:#120: What It’s Like to Shoot Someone: Part I

Enjoy the GUNS Magazine Podcast? Rate and leave a review on Apple Podcasts, subscribe to our weekly email newsletters here and send comments to [email protected].

 

0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

What It’s Like...
In this final installment of "What It's Like to Shoot Someone," Capt. Tyson Warmoth talks about bringing down a cop killer, his thoughts on PTSD and why the...
Read Full Article
Hunters Supply...
Hunters Supply specializes in a good range of high quality cast bullets, from .30 caliber to .50 caliber.
Read Full Article
Enter To Win May...
Enter to win GUNS Magazine's May 2022 Giveaway, featuring prizes from Shadow Systems, CRKT and Streamlight.
Read Full Article