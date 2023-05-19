EXCLUSIVES: In Self-Defense

Travel Safety Tips — GMP #183

With Roy Huntington
Written By Brent Wheat
Experienced world traveler Roy Huntington just got back from Italy and talks about his experiences, how to stay safe and what he and his wife Suzi did to foil an Italian purse snatcher!

Have a crazy travel story or safety tips of your own? We’d love to hear them! Email us at [email protected].

EPISODE SPONSORS

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by 4Patriots.

The Patriot Power Generator is a portable, safe, silent and 100% fume-free solar generator that doesn’t use gas. It doesn’t have fumes or the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, and instead of being loud, it’s as quiet as a laptop. Plus, it’s so lightweight, you can take it with you — and even use it inside.

The Patriot Power Generator is powerful enough for your phones, medical devices, or even your fridge.

Visit 4Patriots.com and use code GUNMAG to get 10% off your first purchase of the Patriot Power Generator or anything in the store.

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is supported by Creedmoor Sports.

Creedmoor Sports is your destination for all things precision shooting.  Whether you’re new to the sport, an experienced target shooter, or a die-hard competitive shooter; Creedmoor Sports has what you need to take your game to the next level. creedmoorsports.com

Additional supporters include Craft Holsters and EyePal.

