EXCLUSIVES: In Self-Defense

Trail Cameras:
A Home Security Secret

With Guest Trent Marsh
Written By Brent Wheat
0

Apple Google Spotify YouTube Amazon iHeart

 

Got an under-employed trail cam? Use it to increase the security around your home, farm, cabin or even boat! Trent Marsh of Spypoint gives some great ideas on how to stay safer using trail cameras.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Episode 94: The 50 Rules of Personal Safety with Brent T. Wheat

Episode  126: Safe Queens with Tom McHale

Episode  170: Game Warden Tales with Larry Case

EPISODE SPONSORS
The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by 4Patriots.

The Patriot Power Generator is a portable, safe, silent and 100% fume-free solar generator that doesn’t use gas. It doesn’t have fumes or the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, and instead of being loud, it’s as quiet as a laptop. Plus it’s so lightweight, you can take it with you — and even use it inside.

The Patriot Power Generator is powerful enough for your phones, medical devices, or even your fridge.

Visit 4Patriots.com and use code GUNMAG to get 10% off your first purchase of the Patriot Power Generator or anything in the store.

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is supported by Creedmoor Sports.

Creedmoor Sports is your destination for all things precision shooting.  Whether you’re new to the sport, an experienced target shooter, or a die-hard competitive shooter; Creedmoor Sports has what you need to take your game to the next level. creedmoorsports.com

Additional supporters include Craft Holsters and EyePal.

0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

yellow text on black background that reads 'trail cam' with photo of a trail camera
Trail Cameras: A...
Got an under-employed trail camera? Use it to increase the security around your home, farm, cabin or even boat! Trent Marsh of Spypoint gives some great...
Read Full Article
California...
If you’ve never bought a handgun in California, good for you because the state law has been a train wreck, at least until recently when a federal judge...
Read Full Article
The .454 Casull
The .45 Colt is my favorite cartridge. It has everything as far as I’m concerned, including versatility, history and performance.
Read Full Article