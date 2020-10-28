Top 10 GUNS Magazine Podcast Episodes
Best Episodes of 2019-20
In November 2019, we launched the GUNS Magazine Podcast as an extension of our monthly print publication, using the platform to interview the biggest names in the industry, explore interesting and controversial topics and tell stories past their statute of limitations.
Hosted by Editor Brent T. Wheat featuring bi-weekly Quick Hit conversations with fellow Guncranks Roy Huntington and Tom McHale, we’ve proudly produced 52 episodes over 52-consecutive weeks, speaking with the likes of Clint Smith, Massad Ayoob and Jerry Miculek, and discussing everything from ammunition and holsters to church security and African safaris.
Over the past year, our audience has grown with each new episode, amounting to more than 100,000 downloads thanks to loyal listeners and supportive sponsors. Before we begin our second year, let’s look back on our top 10 most-streamed episodes:
10. Will A Laser Get You Killed? (#34)
It’s no secret gun owners have strong opinions, but perhaps no topic is more contentious than weapon-mounted lasers. Having been around handguns for decades, Guncranks Brent, Roy and Tom share their opinions on lasers, including their intended purpose, realistic application and the importance of context.
9. Joe Biden is Winning! (#43)
Host Brent T. Wheat talks politics with GUNS Magazine 2A Defense columnist and journalist Dave Workman about the upcoming election, including the consequences of a Joe Biden victory this November and what gun owners need to do to prevent it.
8. Best Home Defense Guns (#24)
For a majority of gun owners, firearms are a means of self-defense inside and outside their homes. While handguns have become the standard for concealed carry, there remains an ongoing debate about the best gun for home defense. Host Brent T. Wheat, Roy Huntington and Tom McHale share their weapons of choice and more.
7. What Do We Carry? (#42)
With nearly 100 combined years of experience carrying firearms for duty and personal protection, one of the most common questions asked of the Guncranks is simply, “What do you carry?” With time-worn opinions, the guys share their innermost (gun) secrets about what they like to carry and why.
6. Cowboy Guns & Church Security (#39)
A Rangemaster at Gunsite Academy and 20-year police officer and firearms instructor, Lew Gosnell shares how he got his start at the renowned firearms training academy, what he teaches students in his single-action pistol, lever gun and church security classes, and advice for congregations starting their own church security teams.
5. Clint Smith, Thunder Ranch (#2)
While attending a media event at Thunder Ranch, Host Brent T. Wheat sat down with one of America’s best-known firearms trainers, Clint Smith, in his home to talk about life, shooting and why he sometimes (unapologetically) inspires wrath among “internet mall ninjas.”
4. Worst Guns Ever Made (#26)
As former law enforcement and long-time gun enthusiasts, Host Brent T. Wheat, Publisher Roy Huntington and Editor Tom McHale have seen, shot and sold more guns than you can count. Not all good, the Guncranks share their nominations for the worst gun ever made — plus some stories along the way.
3. NRA Troubles & Industry Struggles (#40)
A timely podcast, Guncranks Brent, Roy and Tom are joined by Jim Shepherd, publisher of The Outdoor Wire, for a discussion on the NRA’s recent troubles, plus the impact of social justice protesters, defunding police and the influx of new gun owners on the shooting industry and Second Amendment.
2. Protecting Donald Trump (#45)
Steve Tarani is a noted self-protection expert, a former full-time CIA employee and protective services subject matter expert who served on Donald Trump’s pre-election protection detail. He is also a trainer and author who shares tips on how to keep your most “Precious Cargo” safe in today’s upside-down world.
1. Worst Self-Defense Ammo (#30)
With decades of law enforcement and shooting industry experience, Host Brent T. Wheat and Guncranks Roy Huntington and Tom McHale discuss the good, the bad and the ugly of self-defense ammo, including what to look for in a load and why the latest and greatest often isn’t.