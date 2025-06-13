<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The “Three Gun Battery” was a staple topic of yesteryear, long before three-gun competitions came along. Roy Huntington joins host Brent T. Wheat to discuss the typical three gun battery of decades ago and offer up choices for today.

EPISODE SPONSOR

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by Rock Island Armory and Armscor.

The STK series blends the advantages of a striker-fired pistol with everything you love about your 1911. The STK100 Ultra has an updated frame, with more aggressive side grip panels and checkered front and back straps. But they didn’t stop there. You’ll see that the optic footprint is now larger – which means even more options for your favorite red dot. The new STK from Rock Island Armory.

Experience the power and precision of the rock today. https://www.armscor.com/stk-series

—

Have a topic idea or guest you’d like to see in a future episode? Let us know. Email [email protected].

Never miss an episode! Subscribe to our YouTube channel or sign-up for our newsletter to get the GUNS Magazine Podcast delivered straight to your inbox each week.