EXCLUSIVES: “Constitutional Carry”

The Three Gun Battery:
Yesterday And Today

GMP #287
Written By Brent Wheat
2025
4
; .

The “Three Gun Battery” was a staple topic of yesteryear, long before three-gun competitions came along. Roy Huntington joins host Brent T. Wheat to discuss the typical three gun battery of decades ago and offer up choices for today.

2025
4

