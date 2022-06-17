EXCLUSIVES: GHOST STORIES: BIDEN BALLISTICS 101

They're killing your favorite gun magazines! - GMP#136

Written By Brent Wheat
3

Censorship, corporate virtue-signaling and cancel culture have all reared their ugly head again as major companies have pulled gun publications off their shelves. In this episode, publishing executive Randy Molde talks about the problem and what gun owners can do to fight back!

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by Luth-AR.

Luth-ARs founder, Randy Luth, has been a driving force in the firearm industry for almost 40 years starting as a machinist to founding DPMS/Panther Arms. In 2014 Randy introduced his affordable, lightweight, fully adjustable buttstock, the MBA! Luth-AR is now your one-stop shop for high-quality USA-made AR parts, custom accessories, rifle kits, build kits, Grips and Handguards! To find out more visit www.luth-ar.com.

How To Survive A Mass Shooting

A How To On Shotgun Reloading w/ Guest Shari LeGate

Top 10 GUNS Magazine Podcast Episodes Of All Time

