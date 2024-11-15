EXCLUSIVES: They Were Classics

The Odd Angry Shot

GMP #259
Written By Brent Wheat
2024
41
; .

Apple Google Spotify YouTube Amazon iHeart

 

John Connor was one of the most popular writers in GUNS Magazine history. As such, we’ve published a new book of his most thought-provoking columns. Roy Huntington joins us to share his thoughts and favorite stories about John.

Get your copy now from the FMG Store or Amazon.

Have a topic idea or guest you’d like to see in a future episode? Let us know. Email [email protected].

Never miss an episode! Subscribe to our YouTube channel or sign-up for our newsletter to get the GUNS Magazine Podcast delivered straight to your inbox each week.

;
.
2024
41

We think you'd be interested in this, too

The...
Of all the things I might have expected to find in Saint Jo, Texas, the International Artillery Museum wasn’t one of them.
Read Full Article
Mini J-Frame PPC...
What happens when Roy Huntington turns a smaller J-Frame S&W into a miniature PPC revolver?
Read Full Article
Suppressor...
How to buy your first suppressor
Read Full Article