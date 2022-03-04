The Gun is Fun: The Ruger Wrangler

EXCLUSIVES: Benelli Ultra Light 20 Gauge Shotgun

Written By Brent Wheat
Want to have some fun? If you’re talking pistols, the Ruger Wrangler probably has the best cost/benefit ratio – and greatest fun factor – of any firearm currently in production. In this episode, host Brent T. Wheat and Roy Huntington explain why.

EPISODE SPONSORS

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by Luth-AR.

Luth-ARs founder, Randy Luth, has been a driving force in the firearm industry for almost 40 years starting as a machinist to founding DPMS/Panther Arms. In 2014 Randy introduced his affordable, lightweight, fully adjustable buttstock, the MBA! Luth-AR is now your one-stop-shop for high-quality USA made AR parts, custom accessories, rifle kits, build kits, Grips and Handguards! To find out more visit www.luth-ar.com.

