The Gun is Fun: The Ruger Wrangler

Want to have some fun? If you’re talking pistols, the Ruger Wrangler probably has the best cost/benefit ratio – and greatest fun factor – of any firearm currently in production. In this episode, host Brent T. Wheat and Roy Huntington explain why.

