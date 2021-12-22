0
The Gun Cranks ask: What gun would Santa pack?
Presented by Luth-AR: GUNS Magazine Podcast #112 — December 24, 2021
In this fun special Christmas Eve edition, the Gun Cranks quibble over “What gun would Santa pack?” along with other timeless holiday questions such as “Is Lethal Weapon a Christmas movie?” and “What’s worse than an AOC sticker in your stocking?”
EPISODE SPONSORS
The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by Luth-AR.
Luth-ARs founder, Randy Luth, has been a driving force in the firearm industry for almost 40 years starting as a machinist to founding DPMS/Panther Arms. In 2014 Randy introduced his affordable, lightweight, fully adjustable buttstock, the MBA! Luth-AR is now your one-stop-shop for high-quality USA made AR parts, custom accessories, rifle kits, build kits, Grips and Handguards! To find out more visit www.luth-ar.com.
