The Bonnie & Clyde Ambush: Gun Geeks Got It Wrong!

Famed outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow met a bloody end on May 23, 1934 at the hands of former Texas Ranger Frank Hamer and his band of lawmen. However, most of the gun lore you “know” about the famous ambush is wrong. In this episode, expert Darryl Bolke explains why.

RELEVANT LINKS

Hardwired Tactical: www.hardwiredtacticalshooting.com

EPISODE SPONSORS

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by Luth-AR.

Luth-ARs founder, Randy Luth, has been a driving force in the firearm industry for almost 40 years starting as a machinist to founding DPMS/Panther Arms. In 2014 Randy introduced his affordable, lightweight, fully adjustable buttstock, the MBA! Luth-AR is now your one-stop-shop for high-quality USA made AR parts, custom accessories, rifle kits, build kits, Grips and Handguards! To find out more visit www.luth-ar.com.

RECENT EPISODES

Next: Friday (12/24/2021)

Previous:#110 – Hardware Store Guns

Enjoy the GUNS Magazine Podcast? Rate and leave a review on Apple Podcasts, subscribe to our weekly email newsletter and send comments to [email protected].