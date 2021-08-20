EXCLUSIVES: MURPHY'S LAW STRIKES AGAIN: SHOOTER MAINTENANCE

The 50 Rules — Advice for Life

Presented by 1791 Gunleather: GUNS Magazine Podcast #94 — August 20, 2021
Written By Brent Wheat
Are you familiar with the old saying, “In God we trust. Everyone else gets a criminal background check,” and other such hard-earned “street” wisdom?  In this episode, host Brent T. Wheat discusses 50 important ideas for self-defense, self-reliance and personal safety.  Part fun, part serious, a little snarky and packed with many important things to consider, this episode is required listening for anyone who wants to stay a little safer in our modern world.

1791 Gunleather — Our appreciation of the Second Amendment fuels our passion for gunleather and its representation of the original patriots of this great nation. 100% Certified American Steerhide, and four generations of professional leather artisans creating the perfect firearm holsters. Carry your firearm with pride knowing that each 1791 Gunleather holster is handcrafted to be the best holster for your firearm. See our full product lineup at 1791gunleather.com.

Established in 1947, Hodgdon Powder Company has grown into the nation’s largest supplier of smokeless, blackpowder and blackpowder substitute propellants. Distributed under the Hodgdon, IMR, Winchester, Ramshot, Accurate, Pyrodex, Triple Seven, Blackhorn 209 and GOEX brands, learn more about and shop Hodgdon powders at hodgdon.com.

