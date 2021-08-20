The 50 Rules — Advice for Life

Are you familiar with the old saying, “In God we trust. Everyone else gets a criminal background check,” and other such hard-earned “street” wisdom? In this episode, host Brent T. Wheat discusses 50 important ideas for self-defense, self-reliance and personal safety. Part fun, part serious, a little snarky and packed with many important things to consider, this episode is required listening for anyone who wants to stay a little safer in our modern world.

RELEVANT LINKS

The 50 Rules

EPISODE SPONSORS

1791 Gunleather — Our appreciation of the Second Amendment fuels our passion for gunleather and its representation of the original patriots of this great nation. 100% Certified American Steerhide, and four generations of professional leather artisans creating the perfect firearm holsters. Carry your firearm with pride knowing that each 1791 Gunleather holster is handcrafted to be the best holster for your firearm. See our full product lineup at 1791gunleather.com.

Established in 1947, Hodgdon Powder Company has grown into the nation’s largest supplier of smokeless, blackpowder and blackpowder substitute propellants. Distributed under the Hodgdon, IMR, Winchester, Ramshot, Accurate, Pyrodex, Triple Seven, Blackhorn 209 and GOEX brands, learn more about and shop Hodgdon powders at hodgdon.com.

RECENT EPISODES

Next: Friday (8/27/2021)

Previous: #93 – How to Win Olympic Gold

Enjoy the GUNS Magazine Podcast? Rate and leave a review on Apple Podcasts, subscribe to our weekly email newsletter and send comments to [email protected].