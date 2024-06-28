Saying Goodbye To Mark Hampton

For the second time in two weeks, a GUNS Magazine and American Handgunner staff writer has died. Today, Roy Huntington and Brent T. Wheat talk about Mark Hampton, his adventures and his legacy.

RELATED LINKS

• Mark Hampton, Writer and Handgun Hunter, Passes Away

• Mark’s Handgun Hunting Column

