Revolver Action Jobs: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

There are many myths and misconceptions about how to smooth up the internals of your revolver. Unfortunately, most of them are wrong. To help you understand the right way to do a good action job, we talk with Dave Fink, the proprietor of the Gunsite Gunsmithy in Arizona.

