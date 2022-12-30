Pistol Reliability — GMP #164

Reliability is a key component of a self-defense firearm. In this episode, Roy Huntington talks about two things most shooters don’t consider when it comes to reliability and other great tips on how to make sure your gun works when you need it.

EPISODE SPONSOR

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by Kimber.

Kimber Mfg., Inc. is an all-American company that designs and manufactures premium firearms, including 1911s, revolvers, striker-fired carry pistols, rifles and more, for individual, sporting, law enforcement and military markets. You can learn more about Kimber firearms at https://www.kimberamerica.com.

Enjoy the GUNS Magazine Podcast? Rate and leave a review on Apple Podcasts, subscribe to our weekly email newsletters here and send comments to [email protected].

