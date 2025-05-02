EXCLUSIVES: They Were Classics

Perfect Packin' Pooches
It's a Dog Party!

GMP #281
Written By Brent Wheat
2025
13
Today is a bit off track, but entirely on point! Roy Huntington joins us to talk about dogs and the shooters who love them!

2025
13

