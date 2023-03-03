Tom McHale, editor of American Handgunner, discusses some of the new revolvers recently released at the 2023 SHOT Show.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Episode 122: The Ruger Wrangler with Roy Huntington

Episode 124: Buying a Used Revolver with Roy Huntington

Episode 161: Bizarro Single Action Calibers with Roy Huntington

EPISODE SPONSORS

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by 4Patriots.

Having your own portable solar power now is more important than ever. With the Patriot Power Sidekick from 4Patriots, you get a solar generator that doesn’t install into your house. It’s quick. Easy. Portable. On the go or even inside.

It’s small, about the size of a lunchbox. But it’s powerful … powerful enough for your phones, medical devices, or even a mini-fridge. It comes with a free solar panel, free shipping, and a practically unheard of 365-day satisfaction guarantee.

Visit 4Patriots.com and use code GUNMAG to get 10% off your first purchase of the Patriot Power Sidekick or anything in the store.

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is also supported by EyePal.

At EyePalUSA.com, their mission is to resolve iron sight shooters’ vision challenges. For over 20 years, EyePal has produced both sights and target in perfect focus. EyePal Peep Sight kits are available at EyePalUSA.com. EyePal® is brought to you by Resident Artist Studio, LLC, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business.

—

Enjoy the GUNS Magazine Podcast? Rate and leave a review on Apple Podcasts, subscribe to our weekly email newsletters here and send comments to [email protected].