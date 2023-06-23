Have you ever been Naked and Afraid? Zac Benton has! In this episode, the former U.S. Marine Scout Sniper and firefighter shares the lessons he learned while enduring 21 grueling days on the popular TV series, “Naked and Afraid.” Benton discusses his thoughts and concerns after being dropped into the jungle with a magnesium fire starter, his female partner and literally nothing else! He also shares his experiences as a rifle instructor at the world-famous FTW Ranch, where he also hosts their new podcast.

FTW Ranch, ftwsaam.com

FTW Ranch Podcast, ftwranchpodcast.com

