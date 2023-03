Military Gun Collecting

What do you get when you combine a history buff with a gun aficionado? In this episode, we talk to Will Dabbs, MD about his addiction, er, hobby of collecting military firearms.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Episode 89: Necessary Gun Tools with Roy Huntington

Episode 98: Big Bore Air Rifles with Tom McHale

Episode 110: Hardware Store Guns with Roy Huntington

EPISODE SPONSORS

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by 4Patriots.

Having your own portable solar power now is more important than ever. With the Patriot Power Sidekick from 4Patriots, you get a solar generator that doesn’t install into your house. It’s quick. Easy. Portable. On the go or even inside.

It’s small, about the size of a lunchbox. But it’s powerful … powerful enough for your phones, medical devices, or even a mini-fridge. It comes with a free solar panel, free shipping, and a practically unheard of 365-day satisfaction guarantee.

Visit 4Patriots.com and use code GUNMAG to get 10% off your first purchase of the Patriot Power Sidekick or anything in the store.

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is also supported by EyePal.

At EyePalUSA.com, their mission is to resolve iron sight shooters’ vision challenges. For over 20 years, EyePal has produced both sights and target in perfect focus. EyePal Peep Sight kits are available at EyePalUSA.com. EyePal® is brought to you by Resident Artist Studio, LLC, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business.

—

Enjoy the GUNS Magazine Podcast? Rate and leave a review on Apple Podcasts, subscribe to our weekly email newsletters here and send comments to [email protected].