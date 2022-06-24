Knee Replacement: What I Wish I Knew Beforehand - GMP#137

GUNS Magazine Editor Brent T. Wheat couldn’t shoot or run like he wanted, so a knee replacement was in order. In this episode, he gives his unvarnished opinion about the decision, surgery and recovery. A must-hear episode for shooters who might be considering going with new aftermarket parts!

