Knee Replacement: What I Wish I Knew Beforehand - GMP#137

Written By Brent Wheat
GUNS Magazine Editor Brent T. Wheat couldn’t shoot or run like he wanted, so a knee replacement was in order. In this episode, he gives his unvarnished opinion about the decision, surgery and recovery.  A must-hear episode for shooters who might be considering going with new aftermarket parts!

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by Luth-AR.

Luth-ARs founder, Randy Luth, has been a driving force in the firearm industry for almost 40 years starting as a machinist to founding DPMS/Panther Arms. In 2014 Randy introduced his affordable, lightweight, fully adjustable buttstock, the MBA! Luth-AR is now your one-stop shop for high-quality USA-made AR parts, custom accessories, rifle kits, build kits, Grips and Handguards! To find out more visit www.luth-ar.com.

