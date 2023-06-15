EXCLUSIVES: In Self-Defense

Zombies and Dinosaurs
GMP # 187

With Author James Tarr
Written By Brent Wheat
0

Apple Google Spotify YouTube Amazon iHeart

 

A former police officer and private investigator, James Tarr is the author of several best-selling, genre-bending science faction novels, including this latest “Cascade: The Fallen Republic.” In this episode, we talk to Tarr about his life, his books, and of course, about zombies and dinosaurs.

EPISODE SPONSORS

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by 4Patriots.

Keep your essentials safe and cool, even during a power outage, with the 4Patriots Solar Go-Fridge — a revolutionary solar-powered fridge-on-wheels that can protect your food, drinks, and medicine during emergencies.

Visit 4Patriots.com and use code GUNMAG to get 10% off your first purchase of the 4Patriots Solar Go-Fridge or anything in the store.

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is supported by Creedmoor Sports.

Creedmoor Sports is your destination for all things precision shooting.  Whether you’re new to the sport, an experienced target shooter, or a die-hard competitive shooter; Creedmoor Sports has what you need to take your game to the next level. creedmoorsports.com

Never miss an episode! Subscribe to our YouTube channel or sign-up for our newsletter to get the GUNS Magazine Podcast delivered straight to your inbox each week.

0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Real Avid Master...
Real Avid’s various gunsmithing tools are aimed at the novice but many professionals use them too. The latest, Real Avid’s Master Gun Workstation,...
Read Full Article
Garden Full Of Weeds
If anybody needs a living definition of stubbornness, look no further than New Jersey, where last month a federal judge granted in part a preliminary...
Read Full Article
ATN ThOR LTV
How to Improve...
Your best bet at managing hog and coyote populations, and improving your overall hunting success rate, is to invest in a quality thermal riflescope like the...
Read Full Article