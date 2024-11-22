EXCLUSIVES: They Were Classics

Hunting Overseas:
We Aren't In Kansas Anymore, Toto

GMP #260
Written By Brent Wheat
2024
Like many things, hunting overseas is significantly different from hunting in the United States. Roy Huntington joins host Brent T. Wheat to compare and contrast what it’s like to hunt in Europe and Africa and how those compare to hunting stateside.

Have a topic idea or guest you’d like to see in a future episode? Let us know. Email [email protected].

