Like many things, hunting overseas is significantly different from hunting in the United States. Roy Huntington joins host Brent T. Wheat to compare and contrast what it’s like to hunt in Europe and Africa and how those compare to hunting stateside.

—

Have a topic idea or guest you’d like to see in a future episode? Let us know. Email [email protected].

Never miss an episode! Subscribe to our YouTube channel or sign-up for our newsletter to get the GUNS Magazine Podcast delivered straight to your inbox each week.