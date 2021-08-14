EXCLUSIVES: Clamtainer Ammo Buddy Storage

How to Win Olympic Gold

Presented by 1791 Gunleather: GUNS Magazine Podcast #93 — August 13, 2021
Written By Brent Wheat
0

Apple Google Spotify YouTube Amazon iHeart

Our USA Shooting Team did well in the recent Tokyo Olympics, but have you ever wondered how the team comes together? In this episode we talk to Buddy DuVall of USA Shooting (USAS) as he explains how USAS develops and sanctions the US Shooting Team and how we can support the athletes for the upcoming Paris games.

Special fundraising links for GUNS Magazine Podcast Listeners:

Text “FMG” to 41444   or

Online fundrasing link

RELEVANT LINKS

USA Shooting

EPISODE SPONSORS

1791 Gunleather — Our appreciation of the Second Amendment fuels our passion for gunleather and its representation of the original patriots of this great nation. 100% Certified American Steerhide, and four generations of professional leather artisans creating the perfect firearm holsters. Carry your firearm with pride knowing that each 1791 Gunleather holster is handcrafted to be the best holster for your firearm. See our full product lineup at 1791gunleather.com.

Established in 1947, Hodgdon Powder Company has grown into the nation’s largest supplier of smokeless, blackpowder and blackpowder substitute propellants. Distributed under the Hodgdon, IMR, Winchester, Ramshot, Accurate, Pyrodex, Triple Seven, Blackhorn 209 and GOEX brands, learn more about and shop Hodgdon powders at hodgdon.com.

RECENT EPISODES
Next: Friday (8/20/2021)
Previous: #92 – Behind the Scenes of USA Shooting’s Olympic Performance 

Enjoy the GUNS Magazine Podcast? Rate and leave a review on Apple Podcasts, subscribe to our weekly email newsletter and send comments to [email protected].

0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

How to Win...
Our USA Shooting Team did well in the recent Tokyo Olympics, but have you ever wondered how the team comes together? In this episode we talk to Buddy DuVall...
Read Full Article
Ruger 10/22...
Ruger's Custom Shop has leveled the playing field, introducing the 10/22 Competition Rifle in a left-handed model.
Read Full Article
Some Big Numbers
I did a little snooping around on the FBI’s website, and we found an interesting section headlined “NICS Firearm Checks: Month/Year by State.”
Read Full Article