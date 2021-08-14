How to Win Olympic Gold

Our USA Shooting Team did well in the recent Tokyo Olympics, but have you ever wondered how the team comes together? In this episode we talk to Buddy DuVall of USA Shooting (USAS) as he explains how USAS develops and sanctions the US Shooting Team and how we can support the athletes for the upcoming Paris games.

Special fundraising links for GUNS Magazine Podcast Listeners:

Text “FMG” to 41444 or

Online fundrasing link

USA Shooting

