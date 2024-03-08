Software Defined Radio (SDR) is a little-known technology outside the amateur radio community, but it’s a great way to hear your local police, fire and EMS broadcasts — and you can do it for $30! Even better, once you learn how, you can monitor things like ham radio, commercial radio, businesses, satellites and even digital pagers.

In this episode, we walk through the basic DIY steps of SDR 101 so you can set up your own system to monitor broadcasts from your neighborhood and across the globe.

For written step-by-step instructions, see Brent’s article “Software Defined Radio (SDR) 101”

Have a topic idea or guest you’d like to see in a future episode? Let us know. Email [email protected].

