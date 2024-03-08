EXCLUSIVES: Survival Kit Essentials

How To Listen To Police, Fire
And EMS Radios For $30!

GMP #224
Written By Brent Wheat
45

Apple Google Spotify YouTube Amazon iHeart

 

Software Defined Radio (SDR) is a little-known technology outside the amateur radio community, but it’s a great way to hear your local police, fire and EMS broadcasts — and you can do it for $30! Even better, once you learn how, you can monitor things like ham radio, commercial radio, businesses, satellites and even digital pagers.

In this episode, we walk through the basic DIY steps of SDR 101 so you can set up your own system to monitor broadcasts from your neighborhood and across the globe.

For written step-by-step instructions, see Brent’s article “Software Defined Radio (SDR) 101

Have a topic idea or guest you’d like to see in a future episode? Let us know. Email [email protected].

EPISODE SPONSOR

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by 4Patriots.

Prepare for the ‘just-in-case’ with delicious and long-lasting emergency food kits from 4Patriots. These survival meals will give your family the energy they need to get through an emergency. Our survival food kits infuse a combination of taste and shelf-life, making them perfect for any situation. Visit www.4Patriots.com/GUNMAG for free shipping and to check out today’s great deals!

Never miss an episode! Subscribe to our YouTube channel or sign-up for our newsletter to get the GUNS Magazine Podcast delivered straight to your inbox each week.

45

We think you'd be interested in this, too

yellow text on black background that reads
How To Listen To...
In this episode, we walk through the steps of installing Software Defined Radio (SDR) so you can set up your own system and listen to police, fire and EMS...
Read Full Article
Arken EPL 4 Scope
The new EPL 4 from Arken optics has been a real gem on the range. This 4-16x44 model comes with high-end features such as First Focal Plane, zero stop and...
Read Full Article
The Wraith 10mm
Webster defines manliness as “the traditional male quality of being brave and strong.” Proper manliness carries along with it an implicit ruggedness.
Read Full Article